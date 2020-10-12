Motivation Monday: Reinventing Yourself in Trying Times

The New Year will be here before we know it. It’s a time to start things new, to re-evaluate our lives and change what we think is necessary. But considering 2020 hasn’t been the year any of us bargained for, maybe now is the time to start looking forward, according to Nina Vaca, CEO and Chairman of Pinnacle Group in Dallas.

Vaca has been a trailblazer in her industry and turned her tech idea into a global powerhouse.

Vaca was recently named one of the most influential Hispanic leaders in technology by DigitalTrends.

Professionally and personally, Vaca has worked to have it all, but not do it all.

“I tell women this all the time. Of course you can have it all, but you can’t do it all. This is a perfect time to start revamping your life to make substantial changes in your life,” Vaca said.

In an interview with NBC 5 Today, she is giving us all some actionable items to making positive changes, starting with your mindset.