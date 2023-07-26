Mother ‘pleading with every breath' for justice after 15-year-old killed in Forest Hill shooting

For two weeks, Talicia Fields has avoided her Forest Hill home turned crime scene, riddled with holes from the bullets that killed her 15-year-old daughter Talia.

"Life has been taken. The wind that she gave me to breathe every day has been taken. They took my life when they took her,” said Talicia Fields.

On July 9 around 3:15 a.m., Fields said she woke up to the sound of rapid gunfire. Though her son's room was hit, he was uninjured but Talia's room took the brunt of the seemingly random attack.

"All I can remember is the devastating moment of my baby laying on the floor dead,” she said.

Forest Hill Police say they were called to both Fields’s home and a second location, less than a mile away, one hour later in a shooting where property was damaged.

They’ve asked neighbors to check surveillance footage.

Today, on one of her first visits back, Fields and her siblings took a moment to reflect on her youngest, a soon-to-be sophomore who loved TikTok and dreamed of becoming a nurse.

Two weeks after the shooting, their grief has turned to desperation.

"Right now, I still feel like I'm living in a nightmare that I'm trying to wake up from,” said Talia’s uncle David Sewell.

As police continue to search for the person responsible, the family is searching for answers about why this happened and who would kill an innocent teen.

They’re asking anyone who knows something to come forward.

"I'm pleading with every breath in my body to please, please say something. Call the police department, say something. Justice must be served,” said Fields.

Those with information can call Forest Hill Police or Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.