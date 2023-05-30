Mother of Fort Worth Murder Victim Speaks Out as Police Issue Warrant for Arrest of Accused Killer

It’s been nearly two months since her son’s murder and still, Nykia Freeman struggles to find the words after losing 25-year-old Jailon Freeman.

“Where do I begin? He has a smile that you wouldn’t believe,” said Freeman.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on April 4, Freeman got word her son was shot outside of an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Ivy Wood Lane, and by the time she arrived, Jailon was gone.

“I just started screaming. You’ve just got to understand. My baby, he wouldn’t hurt anybody. So for somebody to do something like that and leave him, I couldn’t understand it,” she said.

What makes his death even more puzzling is that the man accused of her son’s murder, is his cousin, 23-year-old Jacoby Roberts.

According to Fort Worth police, detectives found that Jailon and Roberts were involved in an argument when Roberts shot Jailon and fled the scene.

Fort Worth recently issued a warrant for his arrest. In Oklahoma, Tulsa police alerted the community that he has ties and could be there.

After talking with other witnesses, Freeman said she has trouble believing her son was even arguing with Roberts.

Since burying Jailon, she said it’s sometimes hard to remember that he’s gone, with memories of his years as a Burleson Centennial football player, and later as a tattoo artist in Denton, looming larger than his loss.

Now, she waits and urges those who know where Roberts is to turn him in.

“I don’t wish this on anyone, no one. So I’m not asking them to put themselves in my shoes. I’m just asking them to please do the right thing,” said Freeman.

Anyone with information about Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers or Fort Worth Police.