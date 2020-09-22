Mosquitos Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Coppell, Farmers Branch and Dallas

Mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in three different Dallas County cities.

Traps caught the positive mosquitos in Coppell (75019), Farmers Branch (75234), and Dallas (75229 and 75240).

The Dallas County Health and Human Services department now plans to conduct ground spraying for mosquitos in those zip codes.

You can see the areas to be sprayed by clicking here.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites