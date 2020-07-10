Mosquitoes in Denton County Neighborhood Positive for West Nile Virus, Spraying Scheduled

Denton County Public Health will spray for mosquitoes in a section of Denton after one mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile virus.

Spraying will occur Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The trap that tested positive is in an unincorporated area of Denton County, southwest of Justin near Sam Reynolds Road.

DCPH officials say residents in Denton County should remain attentive to possible mosquito breeding sites and continue to use bug spray and protective measures while outdoors.

The DCPH provided these steps to minimize the risk of contracting West Nile virus:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

A map of the spray area can be found on the DCPH West Nile virus website.