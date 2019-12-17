Mortgage for Fallen Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull’s Family Paid in Full

The family of fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull received a very generous and unexpected Christmas gift this week -- a paid off mortgage.

Hull, a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2018 while responding to a robbery call. Hull is survived by his wife, Sabrina, and two daughters, Jordan and Tristen, who still live in the family's home.

The gift given to Hull's family is the 17th of 50 mortgages being paid off before Christmas Eve as part of the Season of Hope home giveaway -- a charitable gift given by The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"The unbelievable gift of my mortgage pay off … it's hard to describe my gratitude. When you are going through something as difficult as losing your husband to a line-of-duty death, the last thing on your mind is your bills and budget," Sabrina said of the gift. "However, making sure your children have their home and as much normalcy as possible is a priority, none of that could have been possible without this gift from Tunnel to Towers. I will never be able to describe what that meant to me."

Hull Family

For the Season of Hope campaign, the foundation works with three major programs -- the Gold Star Family Home Program, Fallen First Responder Home Program. and Smart Home Program.

"We know the difference it makes – the biggest expense that anyone is going to have is their mortgage payment. This is a real relief. People are donating and you can see where the money is going. You are making a big difference to these families who have paid such a big price for our country," said Siller.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is named for FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001. The goal of the Season of Hope campaign is to help 50 families across the country by paying off their home loans.

To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $125 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.