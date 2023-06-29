Missing woman's body found in Lake Lewisville, husband faces felony charge

The husband of a missing woman whose body was found in Lake Lewisville over the weekend is facing multiple felony charges including abuse of a corpse, police say.

Plano Police said 32-year-old Sarah Dudley was reported missing on Saturday after being last seen along the 7000 block of Bishop Road near Legacy Town Center.

On Monday, police in The Colony notified Plano investigators they had recovered a woman's body from Lake Lewisville and that she may be connected to their missing person case. Two days later, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the woman found in the lake was Dudley, though her official cause of death was listed as "undetermined."

Plano Police told NBC 5 Thursday morning that the woman's husband, 37-year-old Karlton Dudley, had been arrested and was being held in the Collin County Jail. Jail records show Dudley was being held on bonds totaling $560,000 for charges of abuse of a corpse and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

NBC 5 News Karlton Dudley, booking photo, inset. Police say Dudley is facing a charge of abuse of a corpse in connection with his wife's disappearance.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 the abuse of a corpse charge is related to Sarah's disappearance, though they have not yet confirmed any further information about the case or provided any other details about the child sex assault charge.

Jail records did not indicate if Dudley has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

More information is expected to be released sometime Thursday.

The incident is being investigated by the Plano Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit and The Colony Police Department.