Developer says permitting building problems a metaphor for department issues

Contractors tell NBC 5 they are frustrated with the wait times to get a building permit approved in the City of Dallas.

This comes a month after NBC 5 reported that the city's new permitting building itself had problems.

A demolished structure sits waiting along Riverfront Blvd. According to its developer, Mohammed Abdulla, the location may one day be a two-story upscale Chinese restaurant.

“The broader issue of people leaving Dallas. They’re moving out to Frisco, the population there is growing and the population in Dallas is declining because no development can get done," said Abdulla.

He says the city approved their demolition permit on the property, but the group is in limbo, going back and forth for months to get the building off the ground. The parking agreement is the hold-up, he says. They thought they had the go-ahead last Friday but were again delayed on Monday.

He's one of several contractors who spoke and contacted NBC 5 about delays since the city's new permitting building did not meet its own standards. A month ago, NBC 5 reported city staff had to return to their former building on Jefferson Blvd because the new eleven-story, multi-million dollar office did not meet fire code and didn't have a permanent certificate of occupancy.

This is the latest in a series of delays we've reported on for years. NBC 5 requested an update from the city and was told no one was available for an interview. The city has also not released new information about the timetable and what the steps are to get staff back into the new building.

The city is also searching for a new city manager after T.C. Broadnax took a job in Austin.

In a statement last month, city staff wrote NBC 5 that the public's ability to get permits was not impacted and that they'd keep working to bring the new building up to the city's fire code in the meantime.

“I think the Stemmons is a metaphor. It’s like, they can’t even get their own house in order. I mean look. These are real consequences, I mean developers are going to avoid Dallas," said Abdulla.

Abdulla said he's concerned city staff is diverted to deal with the city's own structure problems, while others trying to do business in Dallas are waiting to build.