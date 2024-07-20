Microsoft outage causes dozens of flight delays, cancellations throughout day at DFW Airport

“This is terrible,” said Becky Davis as she waited her turn at DFW Airport’s American Airlines ticket counter.

Davis opted to leave the secured area of the airport to try and book a new flight in person.

“We were three hours delayed in Savannah and now we’ve missed our flight to Idaho Falls and the way for customer service is 3 hours long, the wait on the phone is 8 hours so I decided to leave the airport come to the ticket counter to try and circumvent this delay,” she said with a smile.

While North Texas carriers American and Southwest Airlines (operating out of Dallas Love Field) reported normal operations resumed by mid-morning, countless travelers have been impacted throughout the day.

Airlines lost access to check-in and booking services during the major Microsoft outage linked to cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Davis’ gamble paid off. She managed to book a later flight tonight.

“Better late than never,” she said as she prepared to go through security a second time.

Flight Aware’s ‘Misery Map’ shows the worst delays have been in Atlanta, Houston, New York, and D.C.

Trenice Byers is on her way to a friend’s wedding in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She is among passengers seemingly unaffected by the outage that affected several family members in Louisiana.

“There’s nothing you can do about it so just with grace like God gives us you have to give everyone grace and just ty to keep calm and be present that’s what I’m doing,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is directing affected passengers to flightrights.gov to learn about which airlines cover meals, hotel stays, and which provide free re-booking.