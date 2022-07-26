A rare 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card said to be the "finest known" is the centerpiece of an auction in Dallas.

The card was last sold for $50,000 in 1991 by Alan Rosen. When Rosen sold the card he described it as the "finest known example in the world."

The Yankees slugger died in 1996 at the age of 63 at Dallas' Baylor Medical Center after succumbing to cancer. Mantle settled in Dallas after buying a Preston Hollow home in 1958.

Heritage Director Sports Auctions Chris Ivy said he expects the Mantle rookie card to sell for more than $10 million because of the card's provenance and excellent condition. As of Tuesday, July 26, the current bid was more than $5 million.

Sportscard Guaranty Corporation graded the card a 'Mint+ 9.5,' Heritage said.

"This card is arguably the finest-condition example of the most iconic post-war card in the world," said Ivy. "That grade, plus the fact it has documented provenance from the most storied find in hobby history, puts this card in a category of its own. The card more than lives up to Rosen's claim when viewed in person."

The Mantle rookie card is graded more highly than a 'Mint 9' card which actor-entrepreneur Rob Gough paid a record $5.2 million for in 2021.

Should the card sell for Ivy's expected figure, it would break the world record for a sports card that was set last year when a Honus Wagner 'Very Good 3' graded card sold for $6.6 million.

"It bears the finest qualities any 1952 Topps can possess: perfect centering, registration and four sharp corners," Ivy said. That this Mantle rookie card remained in this condition for 70 years is a true miracle."

For decades, the card, as well as the 1991 buyer Anthony Giordano, have remained out of sight. Heritage said that for years Giordano rejected million-dollar offers for the card because he was too big of a Mantle fan to part with the card. However, Giordano's two sons convinced him that now was a good time to sell.

"Four years ago one of my boys said, 'Dad, you need to think about selling the Mantle card, because not too many people in 10 or 20 years will know who Mantle is,'" Giordano said.

Giordano said he disagreed but did ultimately decide to sell the card a few months ago and began interviewing auction houses. Heritage said Giordano was initially hesitant to get the card graded but "was not surprised" when the grade came back a 9.5.

Prior to going to auction, the card will be on display at Heritage Auctions' booth at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, NJ from July 27-31. Heritage said it will also be on view Aug. 3-5 and 8-11 at Heritage Auctions' New York office, 445 Park Avenue.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the United States and the world's largest collectibles auctioneer.