Metallica to Make Only One Stop in Texas for Upcoming World Tour

Metallica announced dates to its latest 2023-2024 world tour and AT&T Stadium will be their only Texas stop.

Word of the tour coincides with the band's announcement of their new album. "72 Seasons" is set to drop on April 14, 2023, with the tour kicking off shortly after.

The heavy metal icons will stop by 22 different cities, playing for a pair of shows in each one. No two concerts in one city will be the same, as it will be a "no repeat weekend" with different set lists and opening acts planned for each night, according to the band.

Metallica will head to Arlington to perform Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at AT&T Stadium.

Pantera and Mammoth WVH will support the band Friday night, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will open for the Sunday night show.

Pantera's founding members, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and brother Vinnie Paul, were both North Texas natives.

Dimebag Darrell died in 2004 after a man stormed the stage at a show, shooting and killing Darrell. Vinnie Paul died suddenly in 2018. Both are buried in Arlington.

Two-day tickets, which include access to both shows in a city, will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2 on Ticketmaster.

Single-day tickets will be available beginning Jan. 20, 2023, according to the band.

For other ticket options, full tour dates and details from the band's site, click here.