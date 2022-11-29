AT&T Stadium

Metallica to Make Only One Stop in Texas for Upcoming World Tour

By NBCDFW Staff

James Hetfield (L) and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Metallica announced dates to its latest 2023-2024 world tour and AT&T Stadium will be their only Texas stop.

Word of the tour coincides with the band's announcement of their new album. "72 Seasons" is set to drop on April 14, 2023, with the tour kicking off shortly after.

The heavy metal icons will stop by 22 different cities, playing for a pair of shows in each one. No two concerts in one city will be the same, as it will be a "no repeat weekend" with different set lists and opening acts planned for each night, according to the band.

Metallica will head to Arlington to perform Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at AT&T Stadium.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Pantera and Mammoth WVH will support the band Friday night, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will open for the Sunday night show.

Pantera's founding members, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and brother Vinnie Paul, were both North Texas natives.

Dimebag Darrell died in 2004 after a man stormed the stage at a show, shooting and killing Darrell. Vinnie Paul died suddenly in 2018. Both are buried in Arlington.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Allen ISD 48 mins ago

Former Allen ISD Trustee Explains Why He Resigned After Vote of Controversial Proposal

Valley View Mall 55 mins ago

New Promises and Debate over Valley View Mall Redevelopment Site

Two-day tickets, which include access to both shows in a city, will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2 on Ticketmaster.

Single-day tickets will be available beginning Jan. 20, 2023, according to the band.

For other ticket options, full tour dates and details from the band's site, click here.

This article tagged under:

AT&T StadiumArlingtonMetallicaPanteraworld tour
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us