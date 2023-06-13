Mesquite Police want to ID man accused of trying to open doors, looking into windows

The Mesquite Police Department said neighbors need to be aware of a man who's been caught on surveillance video trying to open doors at night and look into people's windows.

Investigators are asking for the people's help to identify the man.

"We have footage of him actually crawling on the floor trying to peep inside and look inside residences. We also have footage of him turning off the lights or making sure the lights are off while attempting to open the doors of houses," said Aaron Paredes, an officer with the Crime Prevention Unit with the Mesquite Police Department.

He said they've received eight to 10 cases within the last three weeks involving homes along Motley Drive and Interstate 30. They believe the person on camera is the same individual tied to a similar incident last September.

"Right now we don't know if he's targeting specific victims, we don't know exactly what his motives are and who he's actually targeting, we just know it's been a family before and women," said Paredes.

"Well, it's not good. He's bound to get shot, you know, looking in people's windows," said Danny Hiser, a neighbor in the area who recently heard about these incidents.

"I've been here 46 years, I've never seen it before, but I guess it's getting bad everywhere," Hiser said.

The police department posted a picture of the possible suspect on Facebook, which has been shared hundreds of times.

"I saw him crawling around on the ground somewhere in one of the photos," said Hiser referring to the images police posted. "I don't think he wants to come in my house."

Mesquite Police Detectives are asking people with information to reach out at tips@mesquitepolice.org or contact Mesquite Dispatch at 972-216-6336.