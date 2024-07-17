Mesquite police arrest man in 2014 beating, rape; look to solve more cold cases with genealogy techniques

Mesquite police say DNA technology recently helped solve a decade-old case involving the brutal beating and rape of a disabled woman.

The police department is now reviewing other unsolved crimes that may also be solved.

The savage attack happened in September 2014 in the 3500 block of Moon Drive in Mesquite.

A passerby reported finding a legally blind woman near two homes.

“She was beaten several bones in her face were broken she was essentially drug between two houses and left there and no one deserves for that to happen,” said Detective Brandon Snyder of MPD’s child abuse and sex crimes unit. “She did nothing to bring this on herself.”

While Mesquite police were able to gather DNA of the victim’s attacker, state databases yielded no hits. Leads were exhausted. The case went cold.

Until two years ago, when Detective Brandon Snyder learned about investigative genetic genealogy during an FBI training seminar.

According to the Center for Forensic Science Research & Education:

The process of IGG utilizes public direct-to consumer databases and the same genetic genealogy techniques that have historically been used to help adoptees identify their birth families or parents. IGG involves determining relationships between individuals based on their shared DNA. When combined with traditional genealogy research, potential identifications of unknown individuals can be made to help in unidentified human remains (UHR) cases or to develop leads in unsolved violent crimes.

“The idea behind the IGG work is to find familial relatives to your suspect,” he said.

Snyder asked the FBI agent leading the forum if the 2014 case would be a good candidate for IGG.

The agent said agreed the case should be reopened.

For the next two years, Snyder and the FBI Dallas Field Office worked together scouring public genealogy databases in hopes of finding anyone related to the woman’s attacker.

There was eventually a partial match.

A genealogy database led police to a distant relative of the suspect.

Snyder then worked through the family tree for any links to the crime and came to Jorge Post, 27.

Post, who was 17 at the time of the attack, lived one street over from Moon Drive, according to Snyder.

According to the arrest warrant, police and the FBI began surveilling Post in April 2024, looking for a DNA sample to confirm the match.

While on his lunch break at a Mexican restaurant, the Family Dollar employee tossed a Coke can in the trash before leaving, according to the affidavit.

An FBI agent reportedly collected the can to be tested.

Three months later, lab results confirmed Post as the attacker, according to the affidavit.

“It’s one of the best feelings in my career to know that we were finally going to bring this case some closure,” said Snyder.

Snyder hopes to bring closure to more families.

He is now searching through MPD’s unsolved cases to present to the FBI for potential genealogy testing.

The work is costly and time consuming so not all cases can be considered.

Snyder has started looking through unsolved violent crimes.

“Primarily these will be homicides and sexual assault cases that need to be solved, that deserve to be solved,” said Snyder. “Those are the cases where we have DNA evidence.”

Jorge Post is in jail on $5 million bond, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

Post has no known criminal history.