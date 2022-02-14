Mesquite ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees announced Ángel Rivera as its lone finalist for the district's superintendent position on Monday.

Rivera currently holds the position of deputy superintendent for the district.

“From the moment I arrived in Mesquite, I knew this is the place wanted to stay, and I knew I could make a difference,” Rivera said. “I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity. It is a dream come true for my family and me, and I am honored that the Board Members have placed their trust in me and my leadership.”

State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before Rivera can officially take the role as superintendent.

Back in December, Mesquite Superintendent David Vroonland announced that he will retire at the end of the school year after almost four decades in education.