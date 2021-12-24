Mesquite ISD Kids Surprised With Bikes Before Christmas

Students at Tosch Elementary School in Mesquite ISD earned bicycles just ahead of the holiday season.

“Every nine weeks, we recognize the top 20 students showing the behaviors that we want to see more of at our school like respect and kindness,” Tosch counselor Lauren Simmons said. “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to top this award.”

Much of it was made possible through a donation from HistoryMaker Homes, which donated $2,500 to support local elementary school students. Tosch was chosen because it’s so close to the home building company’s new townhome development in Mesquite.

Through additional help from Dick’s Sports Goods at Town East Mall, the students also received the accessories to go with the bike, like a helmet and gift bag.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve done in a long time,” MISD Education Foundation Executive Director Randy Lewallyn said. Lewallyn coordinated the donation and led the award ceremony at Dick’s Sporting Goods. “The Education Foundation is honored to play a small part in making this generous gift possible.”

The kids received their bikes before they were released for holiday break.