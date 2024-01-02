Memorials for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson begin Monday in Dallas

Plans are set for three days of memorials to remember and celebrate the life of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson who died on Sunday at the age of 88.

Several services to honor and memorialize Johnson will be held starting Monday, Jan. 8 in Dallas leading up to her graveside service two days later in Austin on Jan. 10.

"The memorial services of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will provide an opportunity for friends, colleagues, and the community to celebrate and honor the extraordinary life and legacy of her remarkable contributions to public service," the family said in a statement. "Memorial services will include tributes, reflections, and remembrances from those who were touched by Congresswoman Johnson's dedication and leadership. These services aim to capture the essence of her enduring impact on the community and the nation."

The Johnson family extended an invitation to all who wish to participate in commemorating her life. Some portions of the services will be live-streamed to ensure broader accessibility. NBC 5 will carry some of those livestreams online.

On Monday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Johnson will lie in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park. A wake will be held that evening, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Concord Church at 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas.

Johnson's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Concord Church. This service is expected to be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

A graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday before Johnson is laid to rest.

NBC 5 News Longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at the age of 88.

EBJ WAS A 'TRAILBLAZER' AND 'AN ICON'

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a nurse who helped bring hundreds of millions of federal dollars to the Dallas area as the region's most powerful Democrat, was a trailblazer.

Johnson served in the U.S. House for three decades after becoming the first registered nurse elected to Congress and the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas' Veterans Affairs hospital. She went on to become the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and she also led the Congressional Black Caucus. She left office in January after repeatedly delaying her retirement. Before Congress, she served in the Texas legislature.

President Joe Biden hailed her "immense courage" and called her "an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who asked that flags in the city be flown at half-staff in her honor from Jan. 2-5, said she was the single most effective legislator Dallas has ever had.

"Nobody brought more federal infrastructure money home to our city. Nobody fought harder for our communities and our residents' interests and safety. And nobody knew how to navigate Washington better for the people of Dallas," the mayor said.