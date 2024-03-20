Memorial held for Fort Worth students killed in separate crashes during Spring Break

A Fort Worth charter school community is remembering two students who died in separate accidents during Spring Break last week.

Leaders of Harmony School of Innovation Fort Worth told NBC 5 that in the same week, eighth grader Kaitlynn Nguyen was killed in a skiing accident in New Mexico, and tenth grader Layla Pazarac died in an ATV crash in Hill County.

In a packed memorial service held at the school on Wednesday night, family members, students, and staff came together to say goodbye to the victims far too soon.

“Losing two students in one week, both accidents completely unrelated, is not something any of us could have predicted or prepared for,” said Jaci Chasteen, Principal of Harmony School of Innovation Fort Worth. “The last ten days have shaken our entire school community to its core.”

Many who attended the service were emotionally overcome as slideshows played, honoring the girls.

Students and staff spoke about Kaitlynn, a smart and energetic learner who dreamed of attending Yale and becoming an attorney.

“Kaitlynn, thank you so much,” one student said while speaking to the crowd. “You meant the world to me.”

They also honored Layla, a cross-country athlete and a leader in the school’s DECA business club.

“Just that kind of positive influence, you don’t forget it once it leaves,” another student said. “It’s going to leave a big hole in the school, but I hope we all remember her for the good moments.”

The school presented the girl’s families with boxes filled with hundreds of cards students have written since the accidents.

“To Layla and Kaitlynn’s families, every person here wearing pink and purple is here to help you. The school did this so that we could all come together and remember their lives,” said a student who knew both victims. “And you’re never alone; we’ll always be here to help you.”

Despite the hurt that lingered on every face, mourners were left tonight with a message: to honor the victim’s memories by following the goals that still lay ahead.

“May we all live our lives as beautifully as Layla and Kaitlynn did,” Chasteen said.