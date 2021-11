Several members of the Plano West Royales drill team will perform Thursday in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The Plano West High School students participated in the rehearsal late Monday night, and have been visiting some of the key holiday sites in the city.

Venetia Robertson

The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is Thursday at 9 a.m. on NBC 5.