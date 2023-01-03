TCU Horned Frogs

Meet the Team Behind TCU Football's Viral Videos, Memes

A video posted on the team's account after the win over Michigan has nearly 1 million views

By Lili Zheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes said the team is “fired up” ahead of the national championship against Georgia.

The matchup is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California. The big game is not only anticipated by the players and fans but those who work behind the scenes in the football program. TCU Football’s social media presence has grown, with one of their most recent videos on Twitter gaining nearly 1 million views as of Tuesday.

The video posted on Sat., Dec. 31 after TCU defeated No. 2 Michigan with a 51-45 win in the Fiesta Bowl, has been retweeted more than 5,500 times. The tweet itself has been viewed 5 million times, according to Twitter analytics.

Jonathan Petrie is the creative video coordinator for TCU Football.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Seeing the Hypnotoad on the video board is the thing that got me thinking, oh…maybe, I could get away with doing something weird online,” Petrie said.

Petrie and his team are responsible for social media videos, along with other content related to TCU Football. Most of the themes have ties to the opponents, he said.

“It was more later in the season when we were like, oh…this team could go on a serious run here,” he said. “I guess that serious run led to some unserious memes.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Police

Dallas Police Redistricting Could Improve Response Time

cardiac arrest

North Texas Mom and Son Who Survived Sudden Cardiac Arrest Talk on the Importance of an AED and CPR

Jason Andrews, director of creative media for the football program, said their growing presence is due to the success of the season.

“We kind of open the curtain to the team to show our fans, our former players, everyone that’s out there. Kind of what we’re doing behind the scenes,” Andrews said.

Andrews said the goal is to show the TCU brand, while also showcasing the players’ personalities.

“It’s fun. It’s football. It’s supposed to be fun, a good time. To be able to show that side of it has been really rewarding,” he said.

For TCU running back Emari Demercado, the national championship on Monday is a homecoming. Demercado is a native of Inglewood.

“I’ve been walking around telling people it’s almost like it’s scripted, you know? My last college game, I get to go right down the road from house,” he said.

As for Monday, the creative media team is currently working on projects. Though, they did provide a hint about their latest upcoming video.

“It’s going to be over the top, it’s the longest one yet,” Petrie said.

This article tagged under:

TCU Horned FrogsTCU
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us