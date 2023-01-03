TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes said the team is “fired up” ahead of the national championship against Georgia.

The matchup is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California. The big game is not only anticipated by the players and fans but those who work behind the scenes in the football program. TCU Football’s social media presence has grown, with one of their most recent videos on Twitter gaining nearly 1 million views as of Tuesday.

The video posted on Sat., Dec. 31 after TCU defeated No. 2 Michigan with a 51-45 win in the Fiesta Bowl, has been retweeted more than 5,500 times. The tweet itself has been viewed 5 million times, according to Twitter analytics.

Jonathan Petrie is the creative video coordinator for TCU Football.

“Seeing the Hypnotoad on the video board is the thing that got me thinking, oh…maybe, I could get away with doing something weird online,” Petrie said.

Petrie and his team are responsible for social media videos, along with other content related to TCU Football. Most of the themes have ties to the opponents, he said.

“It was more later in the season when we were like, oh…this team could go on a serious run here,” he said. “I guess that serious run led to some unserious memes.”

Jason Andrews, director of creative media for the football program, said their growing presence is due to the success of the season.

“We kind of open the curtain to the team to show our fans, our former players, everyone that’s out there. Kind of what we’re doing behind the scenes,” Andrews said.

Andrews said the goal is to show the TCU brand, while also showcasing the players’ personalities.

“It’s fun. It’s football. It’s supposed to be fun, a good time. To be able to show that side of it has been really rewarding,” he said.

For TCU running back Emari Demercado, the national championship on Monday is a homecoming. Demercado is a native of Inglewood.

“I’ve been walking around telling people it’s almost like it’s scripted, you know? My last college game, I get to go right down the road from house,” he said.

As for Monday, the creative media team is currently working on projects. Though, they did provide a hint about their latest upcoming video.

“It’s going to be over the top, it’s the longest one yet,” Petrie said.