MedStar Shares Tips on Staying Safe This Fourth of July Weekend

Over the past two Independence Day holidays, MedStar crews have treated 5 patients with injuries related to fireworks (1 with critical injuries), 3 drowning victims, and 4 patients with injuries related to outdoor grilling.

"We encourage residents to celebrate our nation's heritage on the Fourth of July, but to celebrate safely," says MedStar.

Fireworks: While it is against the law to use or even possess fireworks in MedStar member cities, the holiday typically brings a few 911 calls for traumatic injuries and burns related to fireworks-related activities.

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a "dud" firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

Grilling: July is one of the peak months for grilling fires. Enjoy grilling your favorite meals this summer while also keeping your family safe.

Check gas grill hoses for cracks, holes and leaks.

Keep children away from grills. Gas leaks, blocked tubes, and propane tanks can be a cause of grill fires and explosions.

Never grill indoors, in the garage, in any enclosed area or on a surface that might catch fire.

Keep the grill at least two feet away from decks, siding, branches and any outdoor equipment that can catch fire quickly.

Water Activity: As July is one of the hottest months of the year, many families turn to water activities to beat the heat. However, even fun water activities have serious risks if the proper precautions aren't taken.

Review safe boating practices.

Never consume alcohol while driving a boat.

Before boating, always check that there are enough life preservers on hand for every passenger.

Set water safety rules for your family.

Pools should be enclosed completely with a fence to restrict access to the area. Consider installing wireless outdoor sensors that will alert you via phone or with a chime inside your home if the sensors are activated.

Keep a first aid kit near the pool.

For more information on how to stay safe during the holiday weekend, visit: www.medstar911.org