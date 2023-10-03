MedStar

MedStar looking to take kids on special trick-or-treating evening

The program takes one or two kids who need medical support out to celebrate Halloween

By Lucy Ladis

MedStar is accepting nominations through Monday, Oct. 16 for children who need medical support and want to go trick-or-treating.

This is the 10th year MedStar has done the program. It is designed to help children with medical restrictions who would not normally get to go trick-or-treating.

MedStar would pick up the child and their family on October 29th in a fully decorated MedStar ambulance and take them to a specially selected neighborhood in Fort Worth.

The child will be escorted on a stretcher, with full medical support, until their candy bag is full.

Requirements

  • Child and parents should live or be temporarily residing in the MedStar service area.
  • Children in a hospital, or other medical facility are eligible, and we will coordinate with the facility to determine feasibility.
  • Child should be between 5 and 15 years old.
  • Child and parents should be willing to share their experience with media partners and sign a media release.
  • MedStar shall make the final determination of clinical appropriateness for participation.

To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or by phone at 817-991-4487.

