MedStar looking to take kids on special trick-or-treating evening

MedStar is accepting nominations through Monday, Oct. 16 for children who need medical support and want to go trick-or-treating.

This is the 10th year MedStar has done the program. It is designed to help children with medical restrictions who would not normally get to go trick-or-treating.

MedStar would pick up the child and their family on October 29th in a fully decorated MedStar ambulance and take them to a specially selected neighborhood in Fort Worth.

The child will be escorted on a stretcher, with full medical support, until their candy bag is full.

Requirements

Child and parents should live or be temporarily residing in the MedStar service area.

Children in a hospital, or other medical facility are eligible, and we will coordinate with the facility to determine feasibility.

Child should be between 5 and 15 years old.

Child and parents should be willing to share their experience with media partners and sign a media release.

MedStar shall make the final determination of clinical appropriateness for participation.

To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or by phone at 817-991-4487.