MedStar: At least 150 people treated for heat-related illnesses since May

Summertime heat is in full swing, with a heat advisory extended through at least 8 p.m. Monday.

The heat has resulted in a busy weekend for first responders. MedStar reported at least 15 patients needing treatment for heat-related illnesses on Saturday. Ten patients were taken to area hospitals for further care on Saturday, and one was in critical condition.

MedStar reports treating at least nine people Sunday, as of 9 p.m.

Brian White, an assistant operations manager for MedStar, said he expected the total tally of heat-related calls Sunday to be higher than they were on Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures reached triple digits.

“I think the average age we have seen so far is about my age, actually. Which is about 47 years old. That encompasses folks, I’m guessing…mainly people that are just outside. People that work outside for a living. Our homeless population,” White said. “Last year, compared to the previous year…we had seen two times as many heat-related illnesses. I’d be willing to wager that number is going to go up this year just because it seems like the heat has set in so early this year.”

Including the nine patients Sunday, MedStar has treated at least 150 patients for heat-related illnesses since May.

On Sunday, families flocked to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas to play in the water. The park also had several spots with shade.

Kendra Santee of Frisco brought her son in the early evening.

“You deal with it. I’ve been here since what, I was in elementary school? It’s never been this bad,” Santee said. “We’ve been by the pool mostly, staying inside because it’s been super hot.”

Ben Smith showed up around 5 p.m. for a tango event at the park before it was canceled. It is unclear whether heat was the reason.

“I don’t know. I mean, I know it’s hot, but tango is a hot dance, right?” Smith said.

MedStar officials said it is crucial to listen to your body if you plan to spend time outside in the heat. Drink plenty of water before and during your time outside.

“If you start getting dizzy, you start getting lightheaded, you start getting nauseous, headache, that your body saying…hey, you need to take a break,” White said.

A weather watch issued by ERCOT remains in effect through Friday amid higher temperatures and electricity demand, though ERCOT said power grid conditions are expected to be normal.