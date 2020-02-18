McKinney ISD

McKinney Teacher Uses Glow Stick Party to Help Review Lessons

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

Think fast, is it a math class or a glow stick party?

Math teacher Amber Hooten at Press Elementary School in McKinney ISD said why not have both?

She invited her students to wear neon, brought out some black lights and came up with a game they had to play under the black lights to review what she taught the previous week.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Richardson police 5 hours ago

Accused Cop Killer Pleads Not Guilty to Capital Murder of Richardson Officer

Fort Worth 8 hours ago

Deadly Crash Closes NB Lanes on U.S. 287 in Fort Worth

"They're solving with their group one of the questions," Hooten said. "If they get the correct answer, they get a heart and run their heart up to the mailbox."

The students work together to solve problems and guide one another through how they get to an answer.

"I think it's getting more easier as it goes, because I understand more," student Zaylon Carter said.

Carter said his team did well, but more than, that he said they all knew the material because they wanted to win.

Ms. Hooten first tried it in the fall, and it really worked.

"It was really good to see the the growth they took on the test, the one we had October. It was great to see that," Hooten said.

"It's a little bit crazy, but it's a lot of fun, and she's a really good teacher for coming up with stuff like this she makes it fun for us to do," student Trinity Dumas said.

This article tagged under:

McKinney ISDCarter in the classroomPress Elementary School
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us