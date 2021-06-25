McKinney

McKinney Porch Pirate Returns Items, Arrested

Detectives say they were shocked after woman is seen returning packages to her alleged victims homes after a string of thefts

McKinney Porch Pirate
McKinney Police Department

McKinney polcie announced Thursday the arrest of Jennifer English-Dudu, who is charged with Theft of Property, a third-degree felony, as well as a misdemeanor theft charge.

Recently, a video was posted in which a woman was seen taking boxes off a front porch and walking to a vehicle around 10:30 at night.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detective Mitch Jenkins said he and his Intel Unit were able to enhance the video even further to capture the license plate, ultimately leading to the woman being identified.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Parker County 8 mins ago

Parker County Deputies Arrest 4 Following String of Thefts Targeting RVs, Motorcycles

employment 13 mins ago

DFW's Milestone Tackles Labor Shortage With ‘Earn as You Learn' Trade Program

But it's what happened next, according to the police vet, that just doesn't happen every day.

Jenkins said what investigators found is very rare: A porch pirate who never opened any of the stolen boxes and even returned them all and confessed.

One of Dudu's alleged victims, explained that she seeks forgiveness, rather than judgment for her crimes.

The longtime McKinney resident said she will pray for the woman who is now facing those charges. She said, "My daughter had been saving up to surprise me with an outdoor TV for my recent birthday, but the giant box was stolen right out from under us, as the saying goes."

Det. Jenkins was able to return the property to the rightful owners, still in their unopened boxes.

"It's sad that anyone would steal but says she has asked God to forgive her." said the McKinney victim.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyTheftMcKinney Police DepartmentPirate Porch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us