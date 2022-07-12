McKinney Police Chief Retiring, Moving to New Position

Greg Conley, McKinney Police Chief since 2015, will be retiring effective Sept. 30 and transitioning to a new Director of Public Safety role, the City of McKinney announced Monday.

Conley will begin his new role on Oct. 1, pending City Council approval in the next budget, the city said.

Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg will serve as interim Police Chief beginning Oct. 1. The city will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

As Director of Public Safety, Conley will oversee McKinney's Police and Fire Departments, the Office of Emergency Management and help strengthen the city's policies concerning public safety.

"As the city continues to experience rapid growth, we need someone who can invest more time and thought in collaborating with our community's institutions, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and retail and commercial partners, to better protect those who live and work in McKinney," said Mayor George Fuller.

The city said the new role will include developing robust public safety policies relating to schools, gun violence response and emergency management functions to better respond to airport emergencies and public safety concerns in unincorporated areas.

"It has been my distinct honor to serve as Chief of Police for the City of McKinney since April 2015," said Conley. "I look forward to the new challenges this position will bring and am pleased I will still be closely involved with our excellent Police and Fire Departments."