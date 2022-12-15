Mayor's Inaugural Distinguished Service Awards Ceremony Held in Dallas

Five Dallas leaders were honored Thursday with the Dallas Mayor’s first distinguished service awards.

Two recipients from opposite sides of the political aisle are longtime friends who put party differences aside for common goals. They are former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison and retiring U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

NBC 5 spoke with Hutchison and Johnson together.

A committee of other Dallas leaders helped Mayor Johnson select the five recipients. The additional three are philanthropist Lyda Hill, former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle and African American Museum founder Harry Robinson, Junior.

“We figured these 5 would be a great inaugural five that set the tone for the type of person that we want to recognize in this city for what they’ve done. So, I’m really happy that they were all able to be here today,” Mayor Johnson said.

Hutchison already had the Dallas Convention Center named for her before she received the new award.

“Kay Bailey Hutchison broke glass ceilings and got things done for Texas,” Johnson said.

Republican Hutchison and Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson first met as political newcomers in the Texas legislature.

“And we built a friendship that has lasted through the years. And we've always been no-nonsense people trying to get things done,” Eddie Bernice Johnson said.

Despite party differences, Hutchison said they shared common goals.

“When I went to the Senate, my go to person was Eddie Bernice on the House side. We worked on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. We worked on Love Field and DFW," Hutchison said.

Mayor Johnson said the two women represent the best in statesmanship and being effective legislators.

“That's not exactly a common thing anymore. You take that kind of thing for granted and they really set a model for how to get things done for Dallas and I wanted to recognize them,” the Dallas mayor said.

The mayor also recognized David Kunkle who served as Dallas Police Chief for 6 years, instituting reforms and lowering the city’s murder rate.

“David Kunkle changed our city's direction and its attitude when it comes to public safety,” Mayor Johnson said.

Dallas philanthropist Lyda Hill was recognized for her investments in science, nature and Dallas nonprofit groups.

Harry Robinson Jr. was involved with colleges in 7 states before setting in Dallas and founding the African American Museum, now at Dallas Fair Park.

“This is recognizing a body of work, years of service that has been impactful to the city,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor also says he wants the distinguished service awards to become an annual tradition, with many more leaders worthy of the recognition in the future.