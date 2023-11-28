Report: Mark Cuban to sell stake in Mavericks franchise to Miriam Adelson for $3.5 Billion

The Dallas Mavericks, one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, are set to undergo a major change in ownership.

Owner Mark Cuban has reportedly announced plans to sell a majority stake in the team to billionaire Miriam Adelson and her family for a whopping $3.5 billion. The deal could shake up the professional basketball world and have far-reaching implications for the sport.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cuban would maintain operational control, the person said, even though the Adelsons would own a greater than 50% stake in the Mavericks.

This report comes days after Cuban, 65, revealed that after being on ABC's "Shark Tank" for over 10 years, the 16th season will be his last.

"This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," Cuban shared on the Showtime podcast "All The Smoke" on Nov. 22. "So I got one more year to go."

The Dallas Morning News reported that a possible agreement between Mark Cuban and the Las Vegas Sands Corporation is in the works, which would merge their interests to create a Dallas resort casino and arena.

However, the deal is still pending approval by the NBA Board of Governors. The plan is to proceed with the project if gambling is legalized in Texas.

The Dallas Morning News contributed to this story.