Mansfield ISD to Consider Policy Prohibiting Sexual Orientation Discrimination Tuesday

The Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees will meet virtually Tuesday night and discuss a potential policy barring discrimination against teachers and students of MISD based on sexual orientation.

The discussion follows the Supreme Court ruling on June 15 in a landmark civil rights decision that protects people from discrimination in employment on the basis of sexual orientation and transgender status.

The board will take a vote on whether to add a prohibition of “sexual orientation” discrimination to its policies within 60 days of the end of the current Supreme Court term, which ends in October. The vote is mandated as part of the settlement of a recent MISD sexual orientation discrimination lawsuit.

A public comment period via email was held previously and those comments will be read before the board.

A Mansfield Independent School District teacher suspended since September announced Tuesday she was filing a lawsuit against the district, claiming she was removed from the classroom because of her sexual orientation.

An MISD art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary, Stacy Bailey, was suspended in 2017 after a parent reportedly complained about her showing photos of her and her wife during a presentation. Bailey reached a $100,000 settlement earlier this year in the subsequent lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, MISD also agreed to provide mandatory training to Human Resource and Counseling staff regarding LGBTQ issues in schools, and offer optional training to be attended by administrators, educators, staff, or parents who may wish to attend such training.