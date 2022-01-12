Mansfield ISD Closes Six Elementary Campuses Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Mansfield ISD has announced that it will temporarily close six elementary campuses due to rising COVID-19 cases.

According to district officials, this COVID-19 spike has caused absences and a shortage of substitutes at the Janet Brockett, Louise Cabaniss, Judy Miller, Martha Reid, Tarver Rendon, and Roberta Tipps campuses.

These campuses will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, district officials said.

Mansfield ISD said day-to-day operations at those campuses are strained due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and it is difficult to sustain a productive learning environment while continuing to ensure the health and well being of students and staff.

The district's custodial staff will implement COVID-19 deep cleaning protocols prior to Tuesday, Jan. 18, when students and staff will return to campus.

The Maypearl ISD, south of DFW in Ellis County, announced Wednesday they were closing schools starting Thursday through MLK Day due to "a high level of illness ... among staff and students." UIL activities in the district are going ahead as planned, the district said.

On Tuesday, Boyd ISD, in Wise County south of Decatur, said they were canceling classes beginning Wednesday through MLK Day for deep cleaning following a significant increase in COVID cases.