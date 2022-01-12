Mansfield

Mansfield ISD Closes Six Elementary Campuses Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

UPDISNEY12
NBC 5 News

Mansfield ISD has announced that it will temporarily close six elementary campuses due to rising COVID-19 cases.

According to district officials, this COVID-19 spike has caused absences and a shortage of substitutes at the Janet Brockett, Louise Cabaniss, Judy Miller, Martha Reid, Tarver Rendon, and Roberta Tipps campuses.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

These campuses will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, district officials said.

Mansfield ISD said day-to-day operations at those campuses are strained due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and it is difficult to sustain a productive learning environment while continuing to ensure the health and well being of students and staff.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Lewisville 38 mins ago

Lewisville Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Due to COVID-19

The district's custodial staff will implement COVID-19 deep cleaning protocols prior to Tuesday, Jan. 18, when students and staff will return to campus.

The Maypearl ISD, south of DFW in Ellis County, announced Wednesday they were closing schools starting Thursday through MLK Day due to "a high level of illness ... among staff and students." UIL activities in the district are going ahead as planned, the district said.

On Tuesday, Boyd ISD, in Wise County south of Decatur, said they were canceling classes beginning Wednesday through MLK Day for deep cleaning following a significant increase in COVID cases.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldCOVID-19mansfield isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us