Boyd ISD Cancels Classes Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

A school district is canceling classes over COVID-19 concerns. Late tonight, Boyd I.S.D. confirmed the closure.

Boyd is in Wise County, just south of Decatur.

The school's superintendent says a significant increase in cases forced the decision.

The schools will be closed starting Wednesday through Monday for deep cleaning.

They're not going virtual. Classes will just resume as usual on Tuesday.

A letter sent home to parents says:

"Due to the increased number of positive COVID cases, we are asking that each of you, parents and students, be cautious of your activities during this time away from campus."

Boyd schools had already planned to be closed for Monday's MLK holiday.