The body of a man was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Friday, fire officials say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the man appears to have drowned. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the man's cause of death or confirmed his identity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The man's body was recovered near the 200 block of Viola Street, across the river from the Panther Island Pavilion.

No additional details have been confirmed.