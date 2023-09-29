Manhunt underway along U.S. 287 in Ellis County

A manhunt is underway in Ellis County Friday afternoon.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said they are looking for a person near the Ennis Airport.

The search began at about 1 p.m. in an area near U.S. Highway 287, Ennis Parkway and Nesuda Road.

Officials with the sheriff's department have not said who the person is they are looking for or why they are looking for them. They have also not provided a description of the person.

Citing Ennis Police, the Waxahachie Daily Light reported law enforcement is looking for someone who hit two law enforcement officials, a Rice police officer and an Ellis County deputy, with a vehicle.

The man crashed after a pursuit and is believed to be on foot, the paper reported.

The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area. People driving through the area are warned to expect numerous law enforcement officers in the area and drivers are asked to move over or slow down for police.

Drivers should not attempt to stop or pick up anyone in this area.

Those that live in the immediate area are asked to stay inside, lock their doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.