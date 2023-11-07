Manhunt underway after tenant found shot to death behind landlord's home in Lewisville

Lewisville Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting one of his tenants to death over the weekend.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers received a call on Saturday, Nov. 4, around 9:20 p.m. from the Glenn Heights Police Department about an abandoned car in their city.

A civilian in Glenn Heights reported to police that they witnessed a man abandoning a car and walking away. The police found that the car's ignition had been tampered with, and after identifying its owner in Lewisville, they concluded that it had been stolen.

Lewisville PD said officers went to a house in the 800 block of Harbor Drive where the car's owner lived, and they spoke with his wife. The woman confirmed with police that the car belonged to her husband, and she had not heard not from him.

Police officers revisited the home on Sunday after the wife reported that she could not get in touch with her husband. The couple has rented out multiple rooms in their residence, and it was discovered that the husband was planning to evict Marco Polo Hernandez-Meija, a tenant who hadn't paid his rent since November 4.

After getting permission to search the house, LPD said officers soon found Hernandez-Meija's body in the backyard. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Meija died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The name of the alleged shooter has not been released to the public at this time, but the police department believes he is on the run.

Homicide detectives said they are trying to learn what transpired between the two men before the deadly shooting.