Man Who Killed Fort Worth Officer Hank Nava in 2005 Dies in Prison

The man who killed Fort Worth police officer Hank Nava died in prison, officials say.

Stephen Lance Herd was sentenced to life in 2007 for shooting and killing Nava in 2005.

Herd, 54, died at a prison hospital in Galveston, said Robert Hurst, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Hurst said the department does not release the cause of death or other details.

Nava was shot when he tried to arrest Herd on a parole violation at his mobile home on Nov. 29, 2005. Herd emerged from a bedroom with a 9 mm pistol and shot Nava in the head.

Nava died two days later. His patrol car, which was signed by friends and loved ones after his death, is now on permanent display inside the Fort Worth police headquarters.

In 2011, Nava's 10-year-old son changed his name to Henry Nava III to honor his slain father.