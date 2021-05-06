Fort Worth police

Man Who Killed Fort Worth Officer Hank Nava in 2005 Dies in Prison

Stephen Lance Herd dies after spending more than 13 years behind bars

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 News

The man who killed Fort Worth police officer Hank Nava died in prison, officials say.

Stephen Lance Herd was sentenced to life in 2007 for shooting and killing Nava in 2005.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Herd, 54, died at a prison hospital in Galveston, said Robert Hurst, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Hurst said the department does not release the cause of death or other details.

hank nava
NBC 5 News
Henry "Hank" Nava, a Fort Worth police officer killed in 2005 while serving a warrant.

Nava was shot when he tried to arrest Herd on a parole violation at his mobile home on Nov. 29, 2005. Herd emerged from a bedroom with a 9 mm pistol and shot Nava in the head.

Nava died two days later. His patrol car, which was signed by friends and loved ones after his death, is now on permanent display inside the Fort Worth police headquarters.

In 2011, Nava's 10-year-old son changed his name to Henry Nava III to honor his slain father.

Henry "Hank" Nava

texas Aug 31, 2019

Car of Slain Fort Worth Officer Now on Display

Nov 11, 2011

Son of Slain Officer Changes Name to Honor Father

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth policehank navastephen lance herd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us