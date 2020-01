A man is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing call in the 2100 block of 52nd Street at approximately 4:13 a.m.

Police say the suspects attempted to carjack the victim's 18-wheeler and stabbed the victim in the right femoral artery.

The victim was transported to Baylor Hospital, police say. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.