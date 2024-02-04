Man shot while trying to break into Dallas apartment, police say

Police said a resident shot a man who tried breaking into their apartment in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The call for the shooting came in just after 5 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street.

The Dallas Police Department said the intruder, identified as 46-year-old Nickolaus Benitez, was attempting to break into someone's apartment when the victim shot him.

Benitez was taken to a local hospital for treatment before police took him into custody. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with assault.

Dallas Police did not say if the person who shot Benitez would face any charges. No other injuries were reported.