Man Shot in Abdomen at Large Outdoor Concert in Ellis County: Sheriff's Office

A disturbance occurred and one person fired multiple rounds into a crowd, and a mass of people fled, officials said

A man was shot in the abdomen early Sunday at what was reported to be a large outdoor concert, according to the Ellis County sheriff's office.

Patrol deputies responded at about midnight to the 600 block of Risinger Road in Ferris for a call about a large gathering at an outdoor concert. While there, deputies and paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken by CareFlite to Bayor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he was in stable condition Sunday.

According to reports, the landowner had contracted the property to a music festival organization, which was hosting the event. An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people attended the concert, the sheriff's office said.

At some point, a disturbance occurred between attendees and one person fired multiple rounds into a crowd, and a mass of people fled, officials said.

The shooter was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with a thin mustache and black hair shaped into a bowl cut and shaved on the sides, the sheriff's office said. He was wearing jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information may call Case Agent Richard "Chip" Hundley at 972-825-4965 or email richard.hundley@co.ellis.tx.us.

