Armed Man Fatally Shot by Security Guard at Dallas 7-Eleven

A man is dead after being shot by a security guard outside a Dallas 7-Eleven Sunday night, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue just before midnight Monday.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in the front of the location with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he underwent surgery but later died.

Though the investigation is in the early stages, police said the victim was previously asked to leave the store and that he took out a handgun from his waistband and threatened to shoot the security guard. The security guard then shot the man.

The man's identity will be confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.