Man Shot and Killed After Checking Residents' Balconies for Frozen Pipes

Grand Prairie police are investigating the shooting death of a maintenance worker who was checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, Dec. 24 at around 6:00 p.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive.

Officers located the maintenance worker on a resident's balcony with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Cesar Montelongo, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives determined the victim was checking multiple balconies for freezing and busted waterlines after several pipes had ruptured.

The resident, who believed his apartment was being burglarized, armed himself with a firearm and shot the victim through a window, according to police.

The resident remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. At this time, no arrests have been made.

While this case remains under investigation, Grand Prairie Detectives will refer the case to the Tarrant County Grand Jury for review.