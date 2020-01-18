Wylie

Man Responding to Social Media Post Attacked in Robbery Attempt: Wylie PD

Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple head injuries

Collin County Jail

Joshua James

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was assaulted and robbed after he went to a home to meet up with someone he had met on social media, Wylie police say. 

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. to the 3000 block of Connor Lane in Wylie, where several residents had reported that a man had been knocking on doors and indicating that he had been robbed. 

The officers found the 25-year-old man suffering from multiple head injuries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 29 mins ago

Couple Escape House Fire in Far North Dallas

Mesquite 1 hour ago

Mesquite Police Searching for 21-Year-Old Missing Since Thursday

Police said the victim had met a woman on social media who agreed to provide a hair service for him. He told police that he had been assaulted once he was inside the home.

The victim said he was able to escape from the residence and tried to get help.

Police detained several people inside the home and arrested 19-year-old Joshua James on a probation violation warrant stemming from a previous aggravated assault charge. 

James was charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, and was booked into the Collin County jail. 

This article tagged under:

Wyliecrime
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us