A Weatherford teenager who shot and killed a Poolville man while he was trying to rob him during a marijuana transaction was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday.

20-year-old Jared Leonard Little, who was 17 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of Tommy Talley on April 24, 2020, near his Poolville home.

Talley's family was in attendance at the plea and sentencing hearing in the 43rd District Court.

In a victim impact statement, Talley's sister told the courtroom on Monday that her brother loved fishing, was gentle, kind, fun-loving, and enjoyed quoting lines from movies while imitating the film character's voice. She also mentioned him as being "larger than life" and that she is "still his biggest fan."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Little also listened to Talley's little brother read a victim impact statement.

"Losing my best friend was one of the hardest things that I could imagine. I sit in silence waiting to hear his advice one more time."

District Attorney Jeff Swain said, "Tommy's family was supportive of this resolution as a way to guarantee that justice was served and that Mr. Little received a long prison sentence." Swain says Little will be required to serve 22 1/2 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

"Since he has a bit over 2 years of credit, that means he has at least 20 years still to go before the parole board will decide to keep him or release him."

This case was handled by District Attorney Swain alongside Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke.