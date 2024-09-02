Man missing after going underwater at Lake Lewisville

A search is on for a man who went underwater at Lake Lewisville Sunday evening and did not resurface.

Texas Game Wardens and the Lewisville Fire Department responded to a possible drowning at Lake Lewisville Sunday evening.

Initial reports indicate the victim is a 23-year-old man and he was last seen going underwater in an area of the lake that is around 45 feet deep.

The search lasted into Sunday evening and resumed Monday morning with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joining the recovery effort.

