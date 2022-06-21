A man is dead and his girlfriend is recovering after both were shot during an argument with her daughter's father outside her Duncanville home Sunday evening, police say.

Duncanville Police officers were dispatched to a shooting with injury call at a home on the 1000 block of Hayworth Avenue at about 9:43 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they reported finding a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, a 36-year-old man dropping off his teenage daughter at the home she shared with her mother and her mother's boyfriend got into an argument with the man.

Police said both men pulled out handguns and that multiple shots were fired. The 35-year-old man and the 36-year-old woman were both injured.

DeSoto Fire Rescue took the injured man to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he later died. The woman was taken to the same hospital for treatment of an arm injury that was not considered life-threatening.

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody for family violence, police said. The man's name has not been released and it's not immediately clear if he's obtained an attorney.

The case will be referred to a Dallas County Grand Jury, police said.