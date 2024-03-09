Man killed in ‘targeted' shooting at Midlothian home

A man was killed after being the victim of a "targeted" shooting at a home in a Midlothian neighborhood earlier this week.

Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive in Midlothian around 9 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. Midlothian Police said the 911 caller told dispatchers a man had been shot inside the residence.

When police went inside the home, they found 25-year-old Choyce Redmon unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Redmon was rushed to Midlothian Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police department, witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored luxury sedan driving from the scene of the fatal shooting and likely driving from Chelsea Drive to Westminister Drive.

Authorities said they do not have the name of a suspect, but they do believe Redmon was sought after.

Officers are asking residents in the neighborhood to check their security footage for cars driving in that direction around the time of the incident.