Dallas

Man Killed in Friday Morning House Fire in Southeast Dallas

Though investigators have determined that the fire began in one of the rear bedrooms

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man is dead after a house fire in Southeast Dallas on Friday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call for structure fire at a home located on the 3200 block of Trezevant Street at 10:09 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the one-story wood-framed residence, they could see fire coming from a bedroom in the back of the home.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 5 mins ago

COVID-19 Weekly Recap: Hospitalizations Up Locally, Statewide; Case Averages Steady

Firefighters entered the home and made quick work of extinguishing it, putting out the blaze in approximately half an hour.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found the body of man in his late 80's still inside the home, officials said.

According to officials, the man did not live alone, but he was the only one in the house when the fire occurred.

Though investigators have determined that the fire began in one of the rear bedrooms, officials said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This article tagged under:

Dallashouse firesoutheast dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us