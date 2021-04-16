Man Killed in Friday Morning House Fire in Southeast Dallas

A man is dead after a house fire in Southeast Dallas on Friday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call for structure fire at a home located on the 3200 block of Trezevant Street at 10:09 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the one-story wood-framed residence, they could see fire coming from a bedroom in the back of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and made quick work of extinguishing it, putting out the blaze in approximately half an hour.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found the body of man in his late 80's still inside the home, officials said.

According to officials, the man did not live alone, but he was the only one in the house when the fire occurred.

Though investigators have determined that the fire began in one of the rear bedrooms, officials said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.