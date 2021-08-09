Man Killed in Dallas Auto-Pedestrian Crash

A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Dallas on Sunday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m, on Keist Boulevard, east of Boulder Drive.
Police said a male in his 30s began crossing Keist at the wrong time and was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle did not stop after hitting the man, police said.
According to police, a passerby called contacted the police after witnessing the incident.
Police said the victim was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.