Man Killed in Dallas Auto-Pedestrian Crash

A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m, on Keist Boulevard, east of Boulder Drive.

Police said a male in his 30s began crossing Keist at the wrong time and was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop after hitting the man, police said.

According to police, a passerby called contacted the police after witnessing the incident.

Police said the victim was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.