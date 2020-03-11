Dallas

Man Injured During Overnight Shooting in Dallas

A man was shot once in the hand and once in the leg on Cassandra Way in Dallas

Metro

A man is injured after a shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 10800 block of Cassandra Way.

The victim had two gunshot wounds: one in his hand and another in his leg, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 13 mins ago

Ursuline Academy, St. Rita Catholic School Cancel Classes Wednesday

Dallas 2 hours ago

2 People Killed in Fiery Crash

He was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

According to police, the victim would not tell officers what he was doing at the location at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victim described the suspects as two black males.

No further information was available.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us