Man Injured During Overnight Shooting in Dallas

A man is injured after a shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 10800 block of Cassandra Way.

The victim had two gunshot wounds: one in his hand and another in his leg, police said.

He was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

According to police, the victim would not tell officers what he was doing at the location at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victim described the suspects as two black males.

No further information was available.