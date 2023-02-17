Man Indicted on Kidnapping, Capital Murder Charges in Death of Athena Strand

A Wise County grand jury formally charged a package delivery driver with the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

The first grader from Paradise, Texas was reported missing on Nov. 30, 2022, and her body was found two days later after the arrest of Tanner Horner, a 31-year-old Fed-Ex delivery driver who delivered packages to the girl's home on the day she disappeared.

According to police, Horner confessed that he accidentally hit the girl with his truck and panicked when she said she would tell her dad. Horner said he killed the girl with his bare hands and then dumped her body.

Horner was indicted Thursday on two charges of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under 10.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, of Oklahoma, released the following statement about the indictment.

"I would like to thank the Wise County grand jury for their role in this process. Hearing the facts and circumstances of my 7-year-old daughter's kidnapping and murder was undoubtedly very difficult for them. I want them to know that their work is deeply appreciated. Tanner Horner's indictment is the beginning of a long road through the justice system. I appreciate everyone's continued support and for keeping Athena's name and memory alive. Please take a moment to hug your children and loved ones. No one is promised another day."

Horner was delivering a package containing a "You Can Be Anything" Barbie doll to Strand's father's home when she was hit. After hearing of the tragedy, Mattel reached out to the Strand family and made a donation of 2,000 Barbie dolls to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in Athena's honor. Strand was once hospitalized for three days at the children's hospital. During her time there, she was given a pink stuffed "prayer bear" that quickly became her favorite. The bear was in Athena's coffin during her funeral service.

If convicted on the capital murder charge, Horner faces either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Police have told prosecutors they want them to seek the death penalty in this case.

Horner remains in the Wise County Jail on six bonds totaling $1,560,000. Horner is also being held on four charges of sexual assault of a child dating back to 2013 unrelated to the Strand case.