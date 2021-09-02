Man in Custody After Firing Shots Near Downtown Dallas Thursday

Dallas police took a man into custody Thursday who is believed to have fired a gun near downtown.

Deputy Chief Israel Herrera said officers were called at about 10:30 a.m. regarding an armed man witnesses said fired shots near Washington and Ross avenues.

Officers arrived minutes later and were met by a woman who said the man ran into her apartment nearby and then to the leasing office.

It was there that officers found him and began negotiating his surrender. SWAT officers were called to assist and Herrera said they used great restraint to bring about a peaceful end to the call.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody and received medical treatment for injuries not related to his apprehension.

NBC 5 News

Police said it's not yet clear why the man was shooting a gun and if the shooting was random or targeted.

Herrera said no other injuries had been reported and that no shots were fired by Dallas police officers.

Check back for updates on the investigation into the gunfire.