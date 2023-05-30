Man Hit, Killed by Train in Downtown Arlington Tuesday

Arlington Police are investigating after a man was killed by a train early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were notified at about 7:30 a.m. that a train struck and killed a pedestrian walking on the tracks near the 300 block of W. Front Street.

Multiple railroad crossings in Downtown Arlington were closed for about two hours Tuesday morning while the incident was investigated and cleared.

Investigators said they don't know why the man was walking along the tracks and in their statement reminded the public that pedestrians, like motorists, should only cross the tracks at designated crossing areas where signals will alert them if it's unsafe to cross.

The man will be publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office after his family has been notified of his death.

There were no reports of any additional injuries and the train did not derail in the collision.